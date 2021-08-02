August 2, 2021

  • 73°
Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

By John Surratt

Published 9:24 am Monday, August 2, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As of Aug. 2 I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Flaggs said Monday. “After being administered two COVID-19 tests, the first of which was negative, my physician has confirmed that the second test was positive.

“I will continue to remain in quarantine for the next five days and will take questions after that period time. I’m looking forward to a quick recovery and plan to return to work on Monday.”

Warren County reported 84 coronavirus cases between July 18 and July 24. The majority of cases are in the 25 to 39 age group, followed by the 50 to 64 age group and the 5 to 17 age group. The current total for coronavirus cases in Warren County stands at 4,676 and 127 deaths.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Should employers be allowed to require vaccinations for employees?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles