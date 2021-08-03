Tyeshia Tequilla Teshay Clark
A Celebration of Life will be held for Tyeshia Tequilla Teshay Clark on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Clark will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Tyeshia was a cosmetologist specializing in hair and makeup. Tyeshia leaves to cherish her memory six children: Terial Jackson, Ja’Tauris Clark, Haley Clark, Rayleigh Clark, Tekashi Rader, Raylen Rader and her parents Lakeisha Clark and Terrance T. Parker.
Tyeshia also leaves 12 siblings and a host of family and friends.
Tyeshia Clark transitioned peacefully at her residence on Aug. 1 at the age of 25.
You Might Like
Jo Ann Connors
Jo Ann Connors left this life peacefully July 26. She was born in Santa Rita, N.M. on June 7, 1930... read more