August 3, 2021

  • 84°

Tyeshia Tequilla Teshay Clark

By Staff Reports

Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held for Tyeshia Tequilla Teshay Clark on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Clark will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Tyeshia was a cosmetologist specializing in hair and makeup. Tyeshia leaves to cherish her memory six children: Terial Jackson, Ja’Tauris Clark, Haley Clark, Rayleigh Clark, Tekashi Rader, Raylen Rader and her parents Lakeisha Clark and Terrance T. Parker.

Tyeshia also leaves 12 siblings and a host of family and friends.

Tyeshia Clark transitioned peacefully at her residence on Aug. 1 at the age of 25.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you sending your child to school with a mask or face shield this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles