A Celebration of Life will be held for Tyeshia Tequilla Teshay Clark on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Clark will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Tyeshia was a cosmetologist specializing in hair and makeup. Tyeshia leaves to cherish her memory six children: Terial Jackson, Ja’Tauris Clark, Haley Clark, Rayleigh Clark, Tekashi Rader, Raylen Rader and her parents Lakeisha Clark and Terrance T. Parker.

Tyeshia also leaves 12 siblings and a host of family and friends.

Tyeshia Clark transitioned peacefully at her residence on Aug. 1 at the age of 25.