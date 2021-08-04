The siblings of Jesse James McGruder will be celebrating his life of 58 years at The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, 1302 Adams St., Vicksburg, MS 39180, at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Jesse was born Nov. 18, 1962 and passed away on July 3. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, unfortunately, this event will be limited to family and close friends. For further details and information, please contact Kenneth McGruder at 254-289-7626.