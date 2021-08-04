Vicksburg mayor sets mask mandate for city employees

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has signed an emergency order setting a 14-day mask mandate for city employees, requiring them to wear masks under certain circumstances inside city buildings.

According to a press release accompanying the proclamation, the mandate was established out of concern for rising COVID-19 cases in Mississippi. The order was issued Wednesday and followed news of the death of Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance to COVID-19 earlier that afternoon. Flaggs announced Monday he tested positive for coronavirus.

According to information from the city, employees must comply with the following regulations:

• Regardless of vaccination status, city government employees who work inside a building must wear a mask in all common areas of the building such as hallways, bathrooms, break rooms and meeting rooms at all times, regardless of the presence of another person.

• Any time an employee is in the same room as one or more employees, all employees present must wear a mask at all times unless they can socially distance (6 feet) from each other.

• If there is more than one person in a city vehicle, everyone inside the vehicle must wear a mask at all times while in the vehicle.

• Employees who work in a single office without other people in the same office do not have to wear a mask unless someone comes into that office. At that time, all persons in the office must wear a mask unless they can socially distance (6 feet) from each other.

“Failure to follow the civil emergency order may result in disciplinary action up to and including reprimand, suspension and termination,” according to the regulations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

