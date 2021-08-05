Funeral services for Patricia A. Nelson, 67, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Vaughan.

Burial will be at Nelson- Dortch Cemetery, Vaughan. Rev. Robert W. Nelson, II will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. She died on Aug. 1 at Merit Health Central, Jackson.