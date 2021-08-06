Ella Mae Willis, a life-long resident of Edwards, Miss., died Thursday, July 29, at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She was 94.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at United Missionary Baptist Church in Edwards. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery in Edwards. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Willis & Sons Funeral Home, Jackson, and at the Church on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.