VHS baseball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s baseball team will be held on Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Showers Field practice field located next to the school’s football stadium on Lee Street.

Tryouts are open to VHS and Vicksburg Junior High students in grades 7-12, and will be for both the junior high and high school teams. All participants must bring their own glove and baseball cleats, and have a current physical.

Bowling leagues forming

A number of bowling leagues are forming for the fall season, and will hold organizational meetings in the coming weeks. All leagues play at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg, formerly the Vicksburg Mall:

• The Monday Night Rollers will hold their organizational meeting on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at Fun Lanes. Competition begins Aug. 23, and the league is open to all adult bowlers.

• The Tuesday Night Open League is also for adult bowlers, and will hold its meeting on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Competition begins Aug. 24.

• The Seniors League is for bowlers ages 50 and older, and will begin play on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. after a brief organizational meeting.

• The Cannonball League is open to all adult bowlers and will begin play on Aug. 26. Its organizational meeting will be held Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

All bowlers will be required to purchase 2021-22 USBC membership card no later than the first day of competition. The card costs $21.

Fun Lanes will award $300 to any league bowler who bowls a 300 game in league play. Any bowler who bowls 800 in a three-game series in league play will receive $500.

For information on any of the leagues, contact Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318 or 601-636-1262, or Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357. Bowlers can also sign up in person at Fun Lanes.

Meet the Gators/Vikes

The annual Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikes athletic pep rallies will be held at Vicksburg High and Warren Central, respectively, in August. During the events, fall athletes in all sports will be introduced.

Meet the Gators will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s Memorial Stadium. Meet the Vikes will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Stadium.

There is no charge and no tickets required to attend either event.

Red Carpet Bowl tickets

Tickets for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl are now on sale. Tickets for the high school football doubleheader cost $10, and will be sold online only through gofan.co.

The 2021 Red Carpet Bowl is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Vicksburg High School. Warren Central will play Forest Hill in the first game at 5:30 p.m., and Vicksburg will take on Germantown in the second game at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Warren Central vs. Forest Hill game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327894.

Tickets for the Vicksburg vs. Germantown game can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/327895.

Ticket links and information on both games can also be found at the Red Carpet Bowl’s Facebook page, at facebook.com/Red-Carpet-Bowl-Committee-398081750377785.

Hinds softball showcase

The Hinds Community College softball program will host its fall prospect showcase on Aug. 14 at Rene T. Warren Field on the Raymond Campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12. Participants will be evaluated on their baserunning times, arm strength, batting exit velocity, defensive ability, pitching and catching.

The showcase will begin at 9 a.m. and run until completion. Check-in/registration will begin at 8 a.m. the morning of the showcase. The cost is $40, which can be paid at check-in. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

No payment will be accepted until the day of the showcase, but registration and waiver forms can be found online at sports.hindscc.edu/sports/softball and filled out ahead of time to speed up the check-in process.

Participants will need to bring their own equipment along with an up-to-date physical. For more information, contact assistant coach John Plummer via email John.Plummer@hindscc.edu

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2021 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Aug. 29 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are looking to display their talents in front of the Hinds baseball coaching staff, along with numerous other junior colleges, universities and scouts.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, and the showcase will run from noon until completion. The cost is $100 per player. All players must have a physical dated Oct. 25, 2019 or later.

Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players can pre-register online and download a waiver form through sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu