Kaisen Buck
A graveside service has been scheduled for baby Kaisen Buck Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Baby Land at 11 a.m.
Kaisen survivors include his mother, Kiera Buck; his father, Walter Stewart III; maternal grandmother, Shennette Buck; paternal grandparents, Lille Blend and Walter Stewart; two siblings, Chance Stewart and Maddie Stewart and a host of other family members.
Kaisen Buck transitioned at Merit Health on July 15. Services are being provided by C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.
Marie Myles
Funeral arrangements for Marie Myles, 84, are pending with Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. She died Aug. 7 at Sharkey-... read more