A graveside service has been scheduled for baby Kaisen Buck Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Baby Land at 11 a.m.

Kaisen survivors include his mother, Kiera Buck; his father, Walter Stewart III; maternal grandmother, Shennette Buck; paternal grandparents, Lille Blend and Walter Stewart; two siblings, Chance Stewart and Maddie Stewart and a host of other family members.

Kaisen Buck transitioned at Merit Health on July 15. Services are being provided by C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.