Derrick Leroy Nicholson
A graveside service will be held for Derrick (Ricky) Leroy Nicholson on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at McCaa Cemetery, Lorman Miss.
Derrick will lie in repose on Aug. 13, from 1 to 6 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services, with the family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.
Ricky received his education from Vicksburg Warren School District. He later continued his education
and became a certified plumber and then a logger.
Derrick leaves to cherish his memory his wife, LaQueecha Nicholson; three children Derineisha
Nicholson, Keyonna Goods and Jabias West; his mother, Marilyn Moore and his father, Allen Nicholson Sr. Derrick also leaves seven siblings and a host of family and friends.
Nicholson transitioned in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 3 at the age of 53.
Mary Ethel Darden Turner
Funeral services for Mary Ethel Darden Turner will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium... read more