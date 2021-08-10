August 11, 2021

Mary Ethel Darden Turner

By Staff Reports

Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Funeral services for Mary Ethel Darden Turner will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

A private visitation for family only will be Wednesday at the funeral home. Face coverings are required. Turner passed away on Aug. 4 at her home. She was 58.

