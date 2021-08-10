Michael E. Jones, Sr. passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, at Merit Health River Region. He was 60.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with the Reverend James E. Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from noon until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.