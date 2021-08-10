One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies have one man in custody in connection with a reported shooting late Tuesday afternoon on Halls Ferry Road in which a teenager was wounded.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 6600 block of Halls Ferry Road arrived to find two teenage boys sitting in a car and one of the youths was wounded in the back. The car they were in was also damaged by gunshots. Both the boy’s wounds and the damage to the car were believed to have been caused by a shotgun.

The boy’s wounds were not life-threatening, Pace said.

Deputies later arrested a man carrying a shotgun walking on Nine Mile Cutoff Road about one mile from the home where the shooting occurred.

No further information was available and the case remains under investigation.

