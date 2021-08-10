August 11, 2021

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

By John Surratt

Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies have one man in custody in connection with a reported shooting late Tuesday afternoon on Halls Ferry Road in which a teenager was wounded.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 6600 block of Halls Ferry Road arrived to find two teenage boys sitting in a car and one of the youths was wounded in the back. The car they were in was also damaged by gunshots. Both the boy’s wounds and the damage to the car were believed to have been caused by a shotgun.

The boy’s wounds were not life-threatening, Pace said.

Deputies later arrested a man carrying a shotgun walking on Nine Mile Cutoff Road about one mile from the home where the shooting occurred.

No further information was available and the case remains under investigation.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

