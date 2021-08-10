August 11, 2021

  • 90°

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road

By Staff Reports

Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Warren County sheriff’s deputies were called about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting involving a 15-year-old boy in the 6600 block of Halls Ferry Road.

According to initial reports, the teen was shot in the back of the leg.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you worried about being turned away from the hospital if you need medical care?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles