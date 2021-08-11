Coronavirus is real and on Sunday morning, Aug. 8, it claimed the life of beloved Henry “Kevin” Love.

He was born Oct. 31, 1968, in Vicksburg, the fifth of seven children of Dr. Kimble and Anne Love. At an early age, it was obvious he would succeed in all sports which he so loved. By the age of six years, Kevin so excelled in his sport of tennis adults would ask him to play. The Love family moved to Hattiesburg in 1982, and Kevin immediately continued participating in many sports. Kevin was a true sportsman, loving hunting, fishing, and keeping up with every sport in his adulthood.

He was as competitive and aggressive on the baseball diamond or the football field as anyone could be, but in life, he was a gentle giant. He was loved by all for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and as one of his childhood friends, Jay Hopson, said, “Kevin was always an encourager.” He lit any place he appeared with his engaging smile. His love for his family and friends was beyond words.

His proudest moments were the births of his two precious daughters.

Kevin graduated from Hattiesburg High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was a Dean’s List scholar and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. For a number of years, he was a pharmaceutical representative and later joined his brothers in operating Seasoned With Love Catering. Kevin was a lifetime Presbyterian and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg.

Kevin was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend to many.

He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Kimble Love.

Survivors include his mother, Anne Love, his daughters, Aley and Rayanne Love, his siblings, Kimble Love, Jr. (Betty), Keaton Love (Margaret), Kerry Love Davis (Richard), Kelly Love Jones (Clay), Kana Love Cochran (Rob), Kylan Love (Shannon), 11 nieces and nephews, two aunts, two uncles and a host of dear cousins. Also left to cherish Kevin’s memory is his “chosen extended family” member, Becky Wilson, whom he adored, and she him.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a..m. at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg. Social distancing will be practiced.

Memorials may be directed to Miracle City Global, a Christian ministry led by Kimble and Betty Love.

Miracle City Global

P. O. Box 8097

Laurel, MS 39441