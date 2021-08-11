The family of Larry Darnell Lacey announces with great sorrow his passing on July 25, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Larry was born Jan. 5, 1958, in Vicksburg, to Mary Rose “Mickey” Lindsey and the late Joe George Wilson. He accepted Christ at an early age. He was baptized at New Mt. Zion MB Church.

He is preceded in death by his father; his sister Carolyn Ann Lacey; stepfather Earl Lindsey; grandparents and best friend Randy Young. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother; sons Brandon Mitchell, Damien Gross and Larry Lacey, Jr., all of Texas; grandchildren, aunts, uncles; good friends Ron Lee Allen, Larry Young, Sharon Harrison Lacey, Betty Cecil and other friends and relatives.

Funeral arrangements were done by Serenity Funeral Home, Indianapolis.