Washington Wedding Announcement

Chantilly D. Washington and Jamal Marquise Washington Sr., both of Vicksburg, were married July 23 at the McNutt House in Vicksburg.

The bride is the daughter of Shirley B. Smith of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Ida Mae Evans of Vicksburg and the late Geneva Wallace and Charlie McGowan.

The groom is the son of Sharon Thomas and James Washington of Vicksburg. He is the grandson of Beatrice Thomas of Vicksburg and the late Albert Thomas Sr.

The Rev. Joe Harris officiated.

The bride was given in marriage by Latonya Williams Jones and LilShawn Brown Porter. Her colors were red, silver and white.

Serving as Maid of Honor was Jasmine Darden of Vicksburg. Matrons of Honor were Allison Guinn and Angela Shell Harris, both of Vicksburg. The flower girl was Harmony Darden.

Darrell Harris served as the Best Man. Ushers for the wedding were Derrick Darden, Demond Darden and Darrell Harris, all of Vicksburg. Bryant Williams III served as the ring bearer.

Following the wedding, a reception was held at the McNutt House.

Hostesses were Tamara Wallace and Tiffani McDaniel.

For their honeymoon, the couple traveled to Las Vegas.

