Raymond Edward Willis, 69, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 14, at his daughter’s home in Madison with his family surrounding him. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. in Wintergreen Cemetery in Port Gibson.

Raymond was born in Ferriday, La. on Feb. 27, 1952, to Edward and Marietta Willis. He graduated from Port Gibson High School and attended Hinds Community College earning a certificate in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. He was married for 45 years to Ruth Ellen Spencer Willis.

Raymond was self-employed as an HVAC contractor then later worked in plant management at Bruce Hardwood Floors, Southeastern Metals and then Anderson Tully. Raymond was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Port Gibson.

Raymond was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Eddie Earl Willis. He is survived by his wife Ruth, of Port Gibson; his daughter Lindsey Claire Willis of Madison; his sons Nelson Spencer (Lauren) and John Marshall (Kayla) both of Madison; his three granddaughters Ana Spencer, Holland and Sarah Claire and a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to the First Presbyterian Church.