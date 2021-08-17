Lola M. Taylor passed away on Aug. 12 at the Vicksburg Convalescent Home.

She was 65.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist

Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.