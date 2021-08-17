Nancy Twiner Hatcher of Port Gibson passed away on Aug. 16 at the age of 77.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Port Gibson. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jefferson County.

For the full obituary, see Glenwood Funeral Home’s website: glenwoodfuneralhomes.com.