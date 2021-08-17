Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

A Small Business Extravaganza held Saturday at the Vicksburg Convention Center played host to nearly 100 small businesses — the majority of them Black-owned.

With wares ranging from press-on acrylic nails to bonnets to drinkware and designer-inspired goods, a DJ played music while participants took advantage of an opportunity to showcase their talents to the public. Event organizer Briena Knox, founder of Milly Mill Collection, said she wanted the event to help small businesses expand their clientele.

“I actually wanted to do this to expand small businesses amongst the community,” Knox said. “A lot of people don’t know about all the small businesses that are here and try to go above the local level (for goods and services). There’s enough money out here for everybody to get.”

Knox said the event boomed “overnight,” when the first 12 vendors signed up. More than 80 additional vendors soon followed.

One local business owner who set up a table at the extravaganza was Vicksburg native Lakeshia King, whose business @Kang specializes in drinkware, keychains and dominoes. King said the event was an opportunity for her to share what started as a pandemic hobby and quickly blossomed into a profitable venture.

“Most of my items, I use FDA-approved epoxy,” King said. “Any kind of glass you want done, I can make it.”

Angel Goodman, a nail technician, found her business niche with the working set. Her small business, It’s Da Nails 4 Me, sells hand-painted acrylic nail sets in multiple sizes. The wearer can apply the nails themselves, Goodman said, which makes quality nail art more accessible for those who don’t have time to visit the salon.

“A lot of people, when they work, they aren’t able to have long nails,” Goodman said. “This gives them the opportunity to do their nails with some press-ons. I just want to get my name out there, and let Vicksburg know I’m in town.”

More than 500 shoppers attended the event, which lasted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.