A graveside service will be held for V.P. Hunter, Jr. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Aug. 20 from 1 to 6 p.m. with the family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

V.P. was preceded in death by his parents, V.P. Hunter, Sr. and Daisy Carter, and his aunt, Marjorie Nailor.

V.P. leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Vernon (Kim) Hunter and Michael (Tory) Hunter. Hunter also leaves five siblings and a host of family and friends. He transitioned on Aug. 16 at the age of 61.