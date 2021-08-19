Vicksburg cancels football scrimmage vs. Florence

Vicksburg High will not get its football tuneup.

The team’s preseason scrimmage, scheduled for Friday night at Florence, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. VHS head coach Todd McDaniel said it was Florence’s decision to cancel the scrimmage, although the exact reasons were unclear. In a statement, Vicksburg Warren School District athletic director Preston Nailor said it was “a precaution.”

“I’m not for certain. I’m just told the principal thought it was not worth risking COVID,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said he would try to find another opponent, but if none can be found by the end of Thursday then the Gators will not play Friday.

Vicksburg’s regular-season opener is Aug. 27, at home in the 59th annual Red Carpet Bowl. The Gators will play Germantown at 8 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader, after Warren Central and Forest Hill play at 5:30.

Tickets for the Vicksburg vs. Germantown game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327895.

Tickets for the Warren Central vs. Forest Hill game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327894.

Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the gate, and can only be purchased through GoFan.co or the GoFan app.

Ticket links and information on both games can also be found at the Red Carpet Bowl’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/Red-Carpet-Bowl-Committee-398081750377785.

