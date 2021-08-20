Richard “Ricky” Rudd
Richard “Ricky” Rudd, 67, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, at River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Eugene Rudd; sister Deleatha Armstrong and brother
Herold “Butch” Rudd.
He is survived by his son Christopher Rudd and his wife Casey of Vicksburg; his daughter Neysa Dispenza
and husband Sean of Vicksburg; sister Sherry Burdsal (Bill) of Brandon, Miss.; Pam Shy (Danny) of
Starkville, Miss.; five grandchildren, Logan Rudd, Austin Rudd, Cayleigh Dispenza, Marissa Rudd and
Tanner Dispenza; several nieces and nephews.
Ricky loved his family, friends, all animals, and gardening.
Memorial donations can be made to Vicksburg Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are incomplete.
Barbara Taylor
