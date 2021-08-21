The American Queen returns to service with stops in Vicksburg

The American Queen paddle wheeler riverboat is back in service after an 18-month hiatus and stopped in Vicksburg earlier this month with a plan to dock again Sept. 1.

She is the fourth vessel of American Queen Steamboat Company to return to service and is the largest of the fleet. The American Queen made history 10 years ago this month when it was purchased as the largest paddle wheeler in the world.

“The purchase and restoration of the American Queen ushered in a new renaissance of U.S. River cruising 10 years ago,” John Waggoner, founder and chairman of American Queen Steamboat Company said.

Laura Beth Strickland, Executive Director of Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, said two of the other riverboats, American Countess and American Duchess, have docked in Vicksburg since their return but she is excited to welcome back the largest riverboat.

Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Steamboat Company, said the return of the American Queen has an almost immediate impact on the cities she docks at, whether it’s through pre-cruise hotel stays to visiting attractions or patronizing small businesses along the river. In Vicksburg, Strickland said The American Queen passengers visit the Vicksburg National Military Park for premium tours and do hop on and hop off tours throughout the downtown district specifically at our museums.

“We are so excited to showcase our city to the American Queen passengers,” Strickland said.

The American Queen Steamboat Company is the only fully vaccinated U.S. river cruise line for both guests and crew effective July 1. All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination with their vaccination card before check-in to take part in the cruise.