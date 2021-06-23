Man accused of choking, threatening woman indicted by Warren County grand jury

A Vicksburg man has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury on a charge of domestic aggravated assault-strangling involving an incident with a woman.

Martin Anthony McWilliams, 41, 823 West Pine St. Apt. 1, is accused of assaulting the woman and strangling her during an argument. According to Vicksburg police reports on the incident, he threatened to kill her if she called the police during the altercation. The report also indicated there was evidence the victim had been choked.

Click here to read more on those indicted during the Warren County grand jury’s May term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

